How governor’s fishing opener will impact Otter Tail Co. tourism

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz will be at Otter Tail Lake for Saturday’s fishing opener.

The event will take place outside of Beach Bums Bar and Eatery at 8:00 AM. Otter Tail is the state’s tenth largest lake. Due to the pandemic, the event was canceled last year.

An area Fisheries Supervisor says the governor’s visit will help give a boost to the community.

“It also promotes that area as far as tourism and what that area has to offer anybody that comes and visits and anybody that would hopefully come and make their home,” Fergus Falls Area Fisheries Supervisor, Jim Wolters said.

