Role Players Stepping Up for Fargo Force as Clark Cup Finals Near

Force start game one with the Steel on Friday

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force are one day away from game one of the Clark Cup championship series as the team looks for it’s second title in the last four years. Head coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux’s squad comes in off a series sweep of Sioux City in the Western conference finals.

The major reason? Players who haven’t been front and center are seizing opportunities in must-win games.

One of those is goalie Andrew Miller who only allowed one goal last Friday and pitched a shutout in game two. Lamoureux believes that’s a snapshot of what this team is about..

“Different individuals stepping up. Real proud of the guys in our room that maybe weren’t getting opportunities throughout the course of the year getting major opportunities in the most important time of the year and those guys stepping up and executing and taking advantage of the opportunities,” Lamoureux said.” And that’s a testament to the players getting ready, getting prepared and doing everything they can to improve while they’re here and I think that’s why our team is having success. It’s just not one guy or two guys, it’s the whole group inside that room.”

The series is a best of five with the first two Friday and Saturday in Chicago.