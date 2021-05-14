Clay County asking for info from residents vaccinated outside Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. KVRR) – Clay County Public Health is asking Clay County residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine from an out-of-state pharmacy or from the Fargo VA Medical Center to inform them with their vaccine information.

Residents can call the Clay County Public Health vaccine hotline at 218-299-7204 and leave a message with your name, birth date, address, phone number, type of Covid-19 vaccine you received, and date you received the doses.

Health officials say the purpose of the request is to ensure that Minnesota resident vaccines are recorded in the Minnesota Vaccine Registry.

Earlier this week, Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay said perhaps thousands of Minnesota residents have been getting vaccinated in North Dakota, where providers aren’t required to submit vaccine data to Minnesota.