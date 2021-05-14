Play Of The Week Nominees: May 14th

Oakes And Grand Forks Central go toe to toe for this week's DJ Colter High School Play of The Week crown

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – This week’s DJ Colter High School Play of The Week nominees are near identical: two unassisted double plays at 3rd base from Thursday’s slate of games.

One came in the first of a pair between Oakes and Kindred. With a runner 90 feet away from home, Tornadoes 3rd baseman, Connor Schall was in the right place at the right time, corralling a soft line drive which carried his momentum to the bag before the runner could get back. It ended the inning.

A little afterwards, Moorhead was taking on Grand Forks Central in a game that featured another inning ending double play. The Spuds had runners at the corners and attempted to put on a suicide squeeze when pitcher Ty Lorenz induced a pop-up bunt that allowed him to chase down the runner breaking from 3rd.

