RedHawks Season Preview With Manager Chris Coste

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks open up their season on Tuesday against Cleburne.

The team has already been in town for the last week practicing and playing some exhibition games.

Before the first official pitch is thrown, KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin chatted with RedHawks manager Chris Coste to preview what to expect.