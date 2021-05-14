The inaugural Fargo Able Games brings athletes of all abilities together

A Fargo native wanted to do something to give back to his city.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo ABLE games brings inclusive fun and fitness for all.

“Just encourage everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Connor McGovern.

The Fargo ABLE Games was created by McGovern who is a Fargo native and NFL center for the New York Jets.

“Its been huge to be able to come back and give back to the community that gave so much to me so much. I don’t think i would be here if in this position if it wasn’t for the city of Fargo and all the people here,” McGovern said.

The able games event celebrates the abilities of all its competitors from the highly skilled athlete to individuals with special needs. Friday afternoon was the Celebrity Workout featuring McGovern and Celebrity CrossFit guest Matt Fraser.

“Cross fit and any sort of physical activity especially with people with special needs is huge. Obesity is a huge problem for the everyday person but especially a problem for people with special needs because it’s hard for them to go to a gym by themselves,” said the Fargo native.

“I think it’s incredibly important not just in Fargo but for it to branch out in other places its an incredible opportunity for everyone to experience rather you are a special needs athletic or you are volunteering to help,” Matt Fraser said.

“If you’re not doing much this weekend and want to get out and enjoy some beautiful weather definitely encourage everyone to come out tonight and tomorrow,” McGovern stated.

The official games continue on Saturday.

For more information visit www.ablegames.org.