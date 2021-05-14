West Fargo Schools aim to break mental health stigma

Counseling services are offered free of charge for all students.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Schools is helping break the stigma during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Staff have started conversations surrounding the topic and discuss the importance of asking for help if a student should need it.

The school district also requires all staff get mental health training that covers topics like anxiety, depression and suicide prevention.

“We’re embedding into many different parts of the organization, starting with teachers and staff and adults, because then those conversations become more comfortable. All of our adults and our staff feel like they have the language to really lead and start having those conversations through the school day with every student,” West Fargo Public Schools Support & Wellness Coordinator, Dawn Miller said.

Miller encourages parents to have conversations with their children on mental health issues at home as well.