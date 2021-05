ND Softball Class A/B Invite Roundup: Day 2

Hankinson defeated Shanley while Davies took down Hillsboro/Central Valley

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Day two of the North Dakota Class A & B Softball invite wrapped up at Mickelson Fields. Hankinson beat Shanley, 6-3, while Fargo Davies beat Hillsboro/Central Valley, 23-2.