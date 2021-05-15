People take to downtown Fargo for ‘Free Palestine’ rally

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Local advocates took to downtown Fargo Saturday to rally against the ongoing unrest in Gaza.

“Because these are my people and they are killing them,” said Hala Hilala.

People of all ages came out to show their support for Palestinians and the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.

The group gathered in Island Park.

“As we see the atrocity going on in Palestine committed by the Israeli state, we want to make sure that we are not complicit,” Braden Thue said.

Attendees held signs that read “Free Palestine” and other phrases. Two demonstrators who are sisters express their feelings and what it is like to be Palestinian.

“I can’t even live there because I’m not allowed in Palestine and it’s my country. Why am I not allowed to go back?” said Hala.

“We were trying to get to Egypt and they were asking us where we came from, and when I said Palestine they took us to the interrogation room just because they thought we were from Gaza or something and that we were trying to run away,” recalled her sister Heba Hilala.

“We’ve been to Palestine and there are stories, like I’ve been screamed at in Hebrew just for being Palestinian,” said Hilala.

The organizer of the event is a former teacher in Palestine and he says that this cause is very close to his heart.

“I think of my students, my adult students, my teenage students. It’s something that really tears at my heart and is something that should be tearing at everyone’s heart,” Thue said.