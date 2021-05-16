Altony’s in Moorhead reopens in a new location

The new location is at 800 Holiday Drive in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After one door closes, another one opens for an Italian restaurant in Moorhead.

Altony’s moves to a new location in south Moorhead

“Steady and busy. Oh, they’re very glad we’re back open. They missed us,” says Ryan Alford.

The Italian theme has stayed. What was once Little Caesar’s in south Moorhead is now Altony’s Neighborhood Italian Café and Wine Bar.

“It’s a newer building. I think it’s going to work for us. The location we really like.” Owner Ryan Alford says it’s been a long six months, putting this new restaurant in the Holiday Mall all together.

Alford says, “We had to redo everything. There was no plumbing, no electrical to accommodate what we cook for so it’s been a lot of work.”

Altony’s was forced to find a new home after the lease at the former building along Highway 10 was up in October.

The address may have changed but a lot of the favorite dishes that customers have grown to love are the same.

“Today we have lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs…links, sausage and peppers. Spicy alfredo is our big seller,” says Alford.

Plenty of options whether you dine in, take out or use the drive-thru.

Alford adds, “Just come on in. Look us up!”

Alford says they are in need of some more workers.

They are hiring cooks, servers and dishwashers.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.