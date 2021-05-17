Bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured

DICKINSON, N.D. – A bicyclist was killed and a woman who came to his aid was seriously injured in a crash in Dickinson.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man was riding his bike on South Main Street about 6 p.m. Sunday and fell into the southbound lane of traffic. A motorist saw the man fall, stopped her vehicle, got out and began to give first aid.

The patrol says the 85-year-old driver of a Chevy Tahoe ran over the bicyclist and the woman trying to help him.

The woman who was seriously injured was taken by air to a hospital in Bismarck.