Grand Forks Central’s Lorenz Wins High School Play of the Week

Lorenz was part of Knights unassisted double play against Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Grand Forks Central baseball and Ty Lorenz.

Lorenz was part of an unassisted double play against Moorhead to get the Knights out of the inning without any damage allowed.

Congrats to Lorenz and the Knights for taking home the win.