Mayville State Baseball Gets to NAIA Tournament Behind Total Team Effort

Comets are five seed; play elimination game on Tuesday to stay alive

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — For the first time since 2018 Mayville State baseball is back in the NAIA national tournament. The Comets clinched the automatic berth after claiming the North Star Athletic Association tournament by taken down the top seed, Bellevue, in a winner-take all game.

The program has been no stranger to winning conference championships having 23 regular season titles and 21 tournament titles under head coach Scott Berry.

Its their 28th appearance in the national tournament and its been 19 years since the last time a regional title was earned when finishing fifth in the world series.

Taking a 35-17 record into the postseason, what’s stood out most to Berry is their ability to play together.

<“It’s like everyday you go out there and it’s not the same guy or guys. Its everyone doing something really well to make it happen,” Berry said. “The real power for us is our team. That’s what I’ve been most proud of. We’ve won games in so many different ways and so many people have made positive contributions to what it is were doing. It’s all just worked out nicely for us.”

Comets lost in the opening round to Point Park and will play a win or go home game on Tuesday.