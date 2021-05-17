Police shootout leaves one dead in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. – One man is a dead in a shootout with police following a reported domestic incident that left one woman injured with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report about 1:15 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident involving a weapon at an apartment. The suspect allegedly began shooting from inside the apartment and officers returned fire. It wasn’t immediately clear who the man was targeting.

Police discovered a woman inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Several children were also inside the apartment at the time of the incident but were not hurt.