Reich on Wentz: “I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in”

Colts H.C. speaks on Wentz as team reports for first part of OTA's

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Its no secret how well the relationship has gone with quarterback Carson Wentz and Frank Reich from their days together in Philadelphia.

Now the two are getting closer and closer to taking the field together once again in Indianapolis.

Reich is looking to get Wentz’s near MVP and super bowl years back out of him as the Colts have their third QB in three seasons.

As players report to the facility over the next week for OTA’s, his former offensive coordinator and now h.c. spoke to the media for the first time about their reunion.

Reich does not believe Wentz is broken after struggling last year and fitting into the right culture is the perfect situation for his QB.

“As a head coach sometimes you have a little more say it in than say maybe a position coach but that’s what you love about it. I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in,” Reich said. “I’m willing to put it on the line for players. I believe in this team and Carson. I feel it was the right decision. His play will reflect the work he does, it’ll reflect the work the team does and the work our staff does all in preparation. I don’t mind being the point person on that.”

The first time you’ll see Wentz donning the colts colors is during OTA’s which officially start on the 25th.