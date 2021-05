Shanley Baseball Takes Two for EDC Leader’s Sheyenne

Deacons beat Mustangs at home 3-1 & 3-2

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley baseball takes a doubleheader from the EDC leader’s Sheyenne.

The Deacons came from a run down in the first game scoring three in the sixth to win 3-1.

In game two, the Mustangs fell 3-2.