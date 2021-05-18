Update: Police investigating reported mountain lion sighting in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police say someone reported seeing a mountain lion Tuesday on 26th Ave. E and 1st St. E near Nature’s Bend Trail near the Sheyenne River.

Police have been in contact with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The large cat has not had any aggressive behavior to this point and the police department is not actively pursuing the animal.

Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call 911. Do not attempt to approach or trap the animal.

Police say residents should be aware the animal is possibly in the area and be cognizant of small children and pets.