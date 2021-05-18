Survey Finds Families Watch TV with a Purpose

CenturyLink Quote releases a new study on the impact TV watching has on families during the pandemic.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The pandemic has forced many people to use technology, but a recent survey says TV watching has benefited families.

“TV is actually having a positive, as a surprisingly positive impact on people,” CenturyLink Quote Media Relations Specialist Zoi Galarraga said.

“It took place in April and then we published it at the beginning of May, but it interviewed 1,000 people in April,” Galarraga said.

Every family who participated has at least one child under the age of 18. CenturyLink Quote Media Relations says the results show families have watched more TV during the pandemic.

“30 percent of Americans have been watching TV for more than three hours a day longer than they used to. I thought that was pretty incredible and it shows just how big a form of entertainment TV has become during the pandemic,” Galarraga said.

According to the data, 85 percent of parents say watching TV together helps them start conversations on sensitive topics with their kids. A parent union delegate says TV is a tool to help families discuss controversial topics.

“Before we didn’t want our children sitting in front of the television, right? But now not just because it’s a pandemic, but because so much information has been given out on television…Just engaging the family around all of these weird things that have happened outside of the pandemic,” National Parent Union Midwest Regional Delegate Bernita Bradley said.

People around the community say they do agree TV is a useful tool to speak to children.

“When we see a situation in a series or a sitcom talk about how it relates to their life or use it to talk about current events we see on the news and why those might be important,” Gay Rawson said.

“I think sometimes there are controversial topics where parents don’t know what to talk about or how to approach a topic and so I think it’s easier coming from somebody else,” Avyan Mejdeen said.

“Well, I think it’s just great to put it to your kids and say how do you feel about that. What’s your opinion? It just opens up a door to really hear their thoughts,” Kate Preisler said.

You can find the full survey here.