Fargo VA hosts Walk & Roll event to support homeless veterans

The annual event is a chance for veterans, VA employees, and others to help support homeless veterans and active lifestyles.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System is back with its VA2K Walk & Roll.

Things kicked off at 11 am. The path started in the Healing Garden of the medical center. People got the chance to walk or roll up Elm Street in North Fargo. Money, food, and non-perishable items were all donated.

The event planner says she is excited to host the walk after it was canceled last year and left some inspiring messages along the sidewalks.

“Yesterday we marked it with some chalk drawings and motivational sayings and things to keep people motivated on their route. It was great to see people out and enjoying the weather,” VA Medical Center 2K Event Planner Dawn Latunski said.

She says this event shows the VA’s support and compassion for homeless veterans. You can reach out to the VA if you’re still interested in donating.