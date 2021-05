Fargo strip mall fire caused $1.25 million in damage

FARGO (KVRR) – A fire that gutted a portion of a south Fargo strip mall earlier this month caused an estimated $1.25 million in damages.

The fire at 3242 20th St. S. tore through Bodyworks Physical Therapy and GiGi’s Playhouse in the Southpointe Business Park.

No one was seriously injured in the May 11 fire. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.