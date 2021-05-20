Sanford Health Receives $12 million grant to research eating disorders

Researchers Will focus on the processes that lead to the development of eating disorders and obesity

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new grant is helping Sanford Health develop research on eating disorders and related conditions.

The $12 million award was given by the National Institutes of Health and will allow researchers to focus on the processes that lead to the development of eating disorders and obesity.

Part of the funding will also allow for schools such as North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and several other universities across the country to help develop a scientific center to help combat these disorders.

“Our goal is to learn more about these conditions in a very deep psychological and biological way. And use that information to ultimately help us enhance our treatments for our patients,” Sanford Health Research Vice President Stephen Wonderlich said.

To find out more on Sanford’s Center for Bio behavioral Research click here.