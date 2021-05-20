Tech4Kids Donates Laptops to Youthworks

They donated laptops to the program.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local non profit is making it possible for kids in Grand Forks to have access to technology.

Tech4Kids in Fargo made a generous donation to Youthworks. They donated 10 laptops to the program.

Tech4Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides technology to children that do not have access or the financial means to technology.

“Tech4kids is 100 percent volunteer based and it is just an wonderful organization and we are so happy to help our communities out,” Tech4Kids Founder and CEO Amy Longtin said.

“I just have been pleased we appreciate Amy’s work and all of the tech kids team,” Youthworks Site Supervisor Meg Morlee said.

