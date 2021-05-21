Judge allows Dakota Access Pipeline to stay open pending review

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – A federal judge has denied a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline pending the outcome of an environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg announced his decision Friday. Attorneys for pipeline owner Energy Transfer, argued that stopping the flow of oil in the pipeline would be a crushing economic blow to North Dakota, and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes.

Attorneys for the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes say the pipeline is operating illegally without a federal permit granting easement to cross beneath a Missouri River reservoir.

The Standing Rock, which draws its water from the Missouri River, says it fears pollution. The company says the pipeline is safe.