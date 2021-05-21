Moorhead’s D’Agostino Ready for National Weightlifting Stage in Uzbekistan

Lifting in World Junior Championships next weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead native and Concordia baseball player Chrisanto D’Agostino was ready to make history in March by heading to Saudi Arabia for the world junior weightlifting championships — until the event — was pushed backed — and changed locations..

The event now takes place in Uzbekistan next weekend where D’Agostino flies on Sunday in order to get five days of prep in before competition begins. He’ll be ranked sixth of 12 lifters in the 96 kilogram class after qualifying from a field of over 900 at the national meet back in December.

With the three extra months of training, D’Agostino has actually improved on the original weight he hit by over 25 kilos and that’s built some confidence to know an even bigger total can be reached.

“We had enough of a notice where it wasn’t too much of a change where I could even implement more stuff into my training and my schedule,” D’Agostino said. “I definitely think I’ll be posting a higher total then if it were in march. The biggest change is I’ll be getting there and it’s the next day. I won’t have any sleep so I’m going to try and stay awake until 8 p.M. There time. Try to get on that schedule the first day I’m there.”

It’ll be an eight-hour time difference once arriving in Uzbekistan. Part of what went into the training was lifting at the U.S. Weightlifting Center in Salt Lake City.

You can follow his journey on Instagram @santolifts.