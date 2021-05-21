Revamped service truck honors fallen officers

The truck is decorated with the names of fallen Grand Forks officer Cody Holte and Fargo officer Jason Moszer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Every year a local company transforms one of its work vehicles for a good cause.

Kost Materials is honoring its work service truck to two North Dakota police officers who died in the line of duty.

The truck is decorated with the names of fallen Grand Forks officer Cody Holte who was killed last year while responding to a call of shots fired.

Fargo officer, Jason Moszer was shot and killed in 2016 while on duty as he responded to a domestic violence call.

“It seems like there’s been an exacerbation of the negativity surrounding law enforcement and we wanted to put something out there that showed more of what the norm is and that these are good people doing good for our communities and a reminder and as a thank you from our company to them,” Kost Materials President Jeff Eberhardt said.

He says the plan is to keep the truck decorated and on the road between Fargo and Grand Forks every day.