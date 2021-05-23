Fatal Shooting near Africa NightClub in Fargo

Fargo Police continue to investigate but so far they are not providing many details

FARGO, ND (KVRR)- A shooting in the parking lot of Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub leaves one dead.

Fargo Police officers responded to the shooting just after 2 AM Sunday morning at the corner of 7 Ave E and 45th St S.

When they arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot injuries in the back parking lot of Africa Restaurant and Nightclub.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

When I called the establishment for their comments, I was told the shooting did not happen inside their club or on the club’s property.

The club did not comment anymore about the incident.

Fargo Police Investigators cleared the scene of the shooting just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing and Fargo police is asking you if you have any information to please contact them.