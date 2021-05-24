Kevin Herget Contract Bought By Indians; Fourth Redhawk To Join MLB Club

Herget was signed by Fargo-Moorhead in late January after splitting time between with them and Winnipeg last year
FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Indians have bought the contract Kevin Herget, making him the fourth on the team to head to affiliated ball this year. The New Jersey native signed with the team back in late January after not pitching last year. In six games this season, he’s pitched seven innings having allowed a run and three hits while striking out ten.

