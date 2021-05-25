Ex-deputy who had fentanyl in his system plans to plead guilty in deadly crash

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A former Otter Tail County deputy who was under the influence of fentanyl during a chase that ended in a deadly crash plans to plead guilty to misconduct of a public employee.

Court documents show that Kelly Backman was in pursuit of a minivan driven by a man who was the subject of a drug investigation.

The minivan allegedly ran a stop sign and caused a crash that killed 72-year-old Steve Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane, both of Fergus Falls.

A blood test later showed that Backman was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the crash.

The plea agreement calls for 30 days in jail or electronic home monitoring. The DWI charge would be dismissed.

A judge will make the final decision.