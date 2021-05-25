Moorhead denies 24-hour schedule request to complete underpass

MOORHEAD. Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Additional cost and noise are reasons the Moorhead City Council turned down a contractor’s request to be allowed to work extra hours to wrap up the Main Avenue/20th Street South underpass yet this year.

Ames Construction Company wanted to work a 24-hour, six-day-a-week schedule to complete the project that includes three railroad bridges. Two of the bridges are expected to be finished this summer. The third bridge may not be completed this year without the extra hours. That would add another $2.2 million to the $51 million project.

Council member Deb White said the cost to get the project completed before winter is not a good use of taxpayer dollars. She said that would amount to $11,000 dollars a day.

The council voted unanimously to reject the extended work plan.