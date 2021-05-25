Moorhead Park Board votes to remove new frisbee golf nets at Woodland Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Moorhead Parks Board votes to remove new frisbee golf nets at Woodlawn Park after complaints from neighbors.

The park has a beginners course for disc golfers.

Park Program Director Jordan Clementson says there was a demand for a more difficult course.

“The disc course community has been asking for additional holes and additional baskets. We just had them in storage. We picked this location because of the connectivity of the existing course. We had 13 baskets and we could have shared some holes with the existing Woodlawn course. Add in these new 13 holes and essentially have two separate 18 hole courses,” Clementson said.

The course is along the south side of the Red River.

“It’s great. It’s a way different course. Different challenges. The other course is a lot easier, so this is a nice alternative,” Disc Golfer Justin Okerlund said.

“Is having frisbees flying through the air in every direction. I myself have been hit by frisbees just using the bike path at Woodlawn Park. So, it really is a use of the space that’s very expansive and makes it difficult for other people to even feel welcome to share the space,” Noelle Harden of Moorhead said.

“There are ways I could see how it can be destructive in certain ways, but I also think that it’s friendly. I mean, a healthy output, you know? You’re out here just enjoying nature,” Disc Golfer Jonathan Robinson said.

“We had some people be really disrespectful. Just this year we had two golfers swear at me and the child care kids as we walked past or had a picnic under a climbing tree,” Jen Walla said.

Park Board members voted to two to remove the new nets.