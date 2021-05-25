North Dakota’s economic outlook improves as COVID-19 wanes

BISMARCK, N.D. – A new quarterly report shows North Dakota’s economic outlook is improving as the coronavirus pandemic begins to wane.

The second-quarter outlook from North Dakota State University shows a growing labor force, an increase in gross state product and steady total tax collections.

The report found some difficulties in the labor market, where wages and salaries are projected to decrease and unemployment might increase.

The unemployment rate is projected to increase early in the second and third quarters before leveling off near 6.5%.