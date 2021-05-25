RedHawks’ home opener brings fewer Covid-19 restrictions

New changes that will bring fans to the stands.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Newman Outdoor Field comes alive again with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ home opener against the Chicago Dogs.

The RedHawks’ home games will look a lot different compared to last summer when the pandemic limited fan capacity to 25 percent and the regular season to 60 games.

“The new thing is we will be having fans back in more of a capacity than we had last year this we are slated to have 75 percent right away,” RedHawks Director of Communication Chad Ekren said.

Everything at the stadium is the same except for new measures in places to keep people safe.

“The biggest thing we have improved this year is the hands-free bathrooms so faucets, toilets and all are will have sensors and hands-free. That’s one of the bigger improvements. Besides that we got the plexiglass guards up at each concession stand. We also have designated pods and zones for people who still want to stay socially distance,” Ekren said.

The director of communication for the RedHawks said the park offers a fun and family friendly place for people in the city.

“More fans in the stands beyond that is it just really a combination between staying safe with Covid protocols and allowing more fans to be around. The CDC is luckily saying that being outdoors is one of the more safer things to do especially if you have been vaccinated, so we feel fortunate that we will have big crowds and people will come out and enjoy ball,” Ekren said.