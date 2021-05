Shanley’s Simon Takes Home Play Of The Week

The freshman shortstop is the winner after taking home 62% of the vote on twitter

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Congratulations to Shanley Baseball’s Thomas Simon on taking home the Chris Heise High School Play of The Week! On Monday, in their game against Sheyenne, the freshman aggressively charged a ground ball up the middle and made the throw to first just in the nick of time. The Deacons wound up winning, 3-1.