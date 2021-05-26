Cheap Trick to perform at Fargo Brewing Company

FARGO (KVRR) – Cheap Trick is coming to Fargo.

The 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform outdoors on July 7 at Fargo Brewing Company.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. A special presale takes place at the Fargo Brewing Co., Thursday, May 27, from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $45 and $95 in advance or $55 and $99 on the day of the show.

A limited number of ‘boxcar alley’ tickets include access to private restroom, beertender, elevated views and limited general admission seating.

More concert information is available HERE.