Grant for Family Wellness Teen’s Mental Health Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Family Wellness is teaming up with West Fargo schools in the Fall for a teen program thanks to the Offutt Family Foundation.

The fitness center received a special community builder grant from the foundation. The $6,000 grant will go towards the youth mental health program. Family Wellness trainers will work with middle and high schoolers to improve their mental health through exercise and activities. It’s a spin-off from the adult program – Life Strides.

It’s the goal of the program to reach a new group of people.

“We know the impacts of how exercise can impact someone’s behavior and how they feel, so we just want to make sure we’re able to impact more people in our community outside of just our walls at our facility,” Family Wellness Training Manager Carama DeVillers said.

The details of the program will be determined most likely in September.