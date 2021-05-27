Bonanzaville’s Veterans Memorial Celebration honors local veterans

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Bonanzaville is honoring veterans in our community ahead of Memorial Day.

At the annual Veterans Memorial Celebration Thursday evening, the West Fargo High School band performed as people enjoyed a free barbeque dinner prepared by veterans.

Military-inspired exhibits commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and items from D-Day were on display.

The event was cancelled last year because of COVID but those with Bonanzaville say their message to local veterans has remained the same.

“That we appreciate their service and we memorialize those that have gone before us to keep this country with its privileges and freedom,” said Bonanzaville executive director Beth Jansen.

A UH-72A Lakota helicopter was stationed outside the museum for the event.