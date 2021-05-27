Cramer to host EPA administrator visit next week

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will visit North Dakota next week.

Sen. Kevin Cramer is hosting the visit. Cramer says Regan will participate in a “listening session” on June 3 in Bismarck. The trip will also include a visit to Mandan.

Cramer, who voted in favor of Regan’s confirmation, says it’s an honor to have Regan visit the state.

“North Dakotans have been on the frontlines of major EPA policies, successfully pushing for good solutions and opposing harmful ones” Cramer said.

“I thank the Administrator for fulfilling his commitment to hearing from them, and I look forward to facilitating a productive discussion between them and the Administrator about the future of America’s environmental policies.”