State Patrol shows importance of buckling up with The Seat Belt Persuader

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – With Memorial Day Monday, we’re coming up on the 100 deadliest days on the road.

Minnesota State Patrol has a device called the seat belt protector to show the importance of getting buckled up.

2021 is turning out to be a deadly year on Minnesota roads. There have been 149 deaths compared to 107 at this time last year according to the Department of Public Safety. Thirty-nine of them were people not belted which is is an 85 percent increase from 2020.

“When we look at our fatal crashes right now on our Minnesota roadways, they’re up significantly than where we were at this time last year. Last year that 100 deadliest days was one of our worst in the last decade,” State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said.

Law enforcement reminding people the safest way to drive is to obey the speed limit, wear a seat belt and avoid drinking or distractions.