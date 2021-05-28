EDC Baseball Semifinal: Sheyenne And Shanley Advance

The Mustangs and Deacons used an offensive onslaught to take down West Fargo and Davies, respectively

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The EDC Baseball semifinals began and finished on Friday afternoon at Young Field in West Fargo. Top-seeded Sheyenne took down West Fargo, 10-0, in 5 innings before Shanley defeated Davies, 7-0.

The two will play each other in the EDC championship on Saturday at 5pm. Both losing teams will still have a chance to clinch a berth to states in the qualifier game. The Packers will take on the Fargo North before Davies faces Grand Forks Red River.