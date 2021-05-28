LIVE: Fargo CoreCon Going 100% Virtual In 2021

Fargo CoreCon Events, Panels And Shows Streaming All Weekend On Twitch & Discord

One of Fargo’s biggest pop culture celebrations is carrying on 100 percent virtually this weekend.

Fargo CoreCon is usually has in-person events, shows, artists, video games and vendors.

All of that is still happening this year, just online.

The Con is streaming concerts, panels and more on Twitch and Discord.

CoreCon runs from May 28th through the 30th.

Organizers say it’s easy to access everything online, but building a virtual convention after more than a decade in-person hasn’t been quite as easy.

Organizer Shayli Johnson says, “It’s a little bit more challenging, but on the plus side so many of us are used to these digital meetings that I think it’s just become another normal for most people. It’s a little harder obviously. It’s nice getting to see people face to face. But it’s been working just fine.”

There are tutorials for Twitch and Discord online for CoreCon. Click here for all the information you’ll need to take part in the weekend.