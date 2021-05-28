Play Of The Week Nominees: May 28th

Thompson and Hankinson go head-to-head for the latest HS Play Of The Week

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – As North Dakota High School baseball and softball tournaments continued across the area, more players rose to occasion on the field. Both of this week’s DJ Colter HS Play of The Week nominees came on the offensive side.

The first one comes from the Region 2 showdown between May Port CG and Thompson. On a single to left field, the Tommies’ Connor Welsh stayed alert on the bases, preventing himself being the victim of an outfield assist. They’d end up winning 1-0.

In Class B Softball between Thompson and Hankinson, it was the batter who took center stage. Halle Gaukler belted a home run over the center field wall to score a few runs. Hankinson ended up winning.

Vote for your favorite on @KVRRSports’ latest twitter poll by Monday afternoon.