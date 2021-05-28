Pop up food pantry helps bring food to the table

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Food insecurity continues to affect many local families throughout the metro.

After a year of serving the community, West Fargo Pastor, Megan Casper has found food insecurity affects a lot more people in our community than it did a year ago.

“We have identified through our research and the numbers we’ve been collecting that West Fargo is a food desert, which means that there is a lack of affordable access to healthy fresh produce and food,” Associate Pastor, Lutheran Church of the Cross Megan Casper said.

Through partnerships with other organizations such as the Great Plains Food Bank, the YWCA and Gate City Bank, the West Fargo Eats Pop Up Food Pantry is able to provide more food for hungry families as the demand remains prevalent.

“When we first started we were only doing 75 produce boxes a week and we would probably serve about 100 families. Now we see about 150 to 180 or more every time we distribute. Some people have had their family members move in with them so we’ve seen families that are taking care of their parents and they’re taking care of their children so their families have doubled in size. So, they’re trying to provide for more members,” said Casper.

One volunteer at the pop up food pantry says she’s glad the food provided is fresh and nutritious for families to enjoy.

“I see; apples, potatoes, tons of bread and cakes, diapers, milk and there’s boxes that contain more fruit and hot dogs. It’s pretty much anything you would need to put on some nice meals for a good period of time for your family. They’re going to get a lot today,” Volunteer Vickie Wolden said.

Pastor Megan says she hopes the pop up food pantry will bring more than just food to the table.

“It’s an act of love, we want to share food, we want to be neighbors and build community and connections. So we’re just here to be here and show up and tell people that they matter,” said Casper

The West Fargo Eats Pop Up Food Pantry will transition to providing meals on Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m to help serve more families who are just getting off work.