Voxland named Barnesville Police Chief

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A sergeant with the Moorhead Police Dept. has been named police chief in Barnesville.

The Barnesville City Council has approved the hiring of Joel Voxland.

Voxland will replace Dean Ernst, who retired after 31 years with the police department.

Voxland’s first day on the job in Barnesville will be June 21.