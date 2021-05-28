Woman stopped twice for speeding blamed goats for distracting her

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – It was a “first” for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A state trooper made a traffic stop for speeding on I-94 near Jamestown and cited a woman for going 90 mph in a 75 mph zone.

The woman said that she was driving across the country with two goats in her car and blamed the goats for distracting her.

Another state trooper stopped the same driver for speeding later near Casselton.

“The highlight of the weekend was a vehicle loaded with goats” the North Dakota Highway Patrol said on its Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, the goats were in a hurry because the driver of the vehicle was stopped twice in one day for speeding.”