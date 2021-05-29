Fargo Police looking for witnesses following fatal motorcycle crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the 4200 block of 9th Avenue Circle South in Fargo Friday evening.

Authorities say the man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who were in the area of 9th Avenue Circle South and 42nd Street South at around 9:39 p.m. Friday.

They are also looking to speak with the driver of a white, 4-door car with tinted windows.

Police say they do not have any evidence suggesting the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle.

Anyone with information can call (701) 451-7660 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.