Shanley Wins EDC Baseball Title; Clinches Berth In State Tournament

The Deacons defeated Sheyenne, 2-1, on Saturday at Young Field

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Shanley Baseball defeated Sheyenne, 2-1, in the EDC Championship game on Saturday evening at Young Field. The Deacons were initially down before rallying back with a pair of runs. They’re the top seed out of the east and will face No. 4 Bismarck Century on Thursday at 11:30am. All games will be played at BNC National Bank Field.