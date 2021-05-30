Northern Cass Track And Field Make History At States

The Jaguars had a series of firsts at the Class B. State tournament over the weekend

NORTHERN CASS, ND (KVRR) – For the first time ever, Northern Cass Boys Track and Field went into States as the top seed. If you thought that’s where the first time achievements ended, guess again.

The Jaguars have had individual champions crowned in the past but never had the team won relays in the class B. Tournament and that’s just what they did in the four by two hundred. Jack Metzger, Isaac and Tristin Johnson, along with Hunter Allmaras combined to run a 1:30.54.Beating Harvey Wells County by more than a second. It’s the fastest time in program history and it came within a second of a Class B. record. This comes after none of those guys were qualified in the open 200. Darin Eller believes was some extra motivation heading in.

“The Harvey Wells County team ran a great race and they cut like two or three seconds and beat us in the prelims,” said Eller. “And I think that put a bit of a bitter taste in the boys’ mouths and put a little fire behind them so they ran about as well as I’ve ever seen them run in finals. We knew we didn’t need to be safe anymore, we were just going to let it all out there. And they wanted to put everything on the line so they could bring home that state championship for the first time in our school’s history and a relay.”

Allmaras and Tristin Johnson are seniors.