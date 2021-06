Hankinson’s Gaukler Wins High School Play of the Week

Won with 63 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week winner of the DJ Colter high school play of the week goes to Hankinson softball and Halle Gaukler.

Gaukler hit an absolute moonshot of a home run to straight center in the class b region one tournament last weekend.

Congrats to the Pirates and Gaukler on the win.