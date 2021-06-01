Fargo Glass and Paint Company raises money for Homeward Animal Shelter

The Fargo Glass and Paint Company has teamed up with Homeward Animal Shelter on its second annual event.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Glass and Paint Company is helping raise money for a local animal shelter.

The business has teamed up with Homeward Animal Shelter on its second annual event. Fargo Glass and Paint raised $800 at its first event in 2019. Last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. The company’s president says he hopes to raise more this year.

He says the partnership helps bring awareness to how many animals need a forever home.

“You know we have a lot of employees that are very passionate about animals and about helping animals and I think the rescue side. That’s the part that’s really important to realize there are so many animals and pets out there that just need to find a home,” Fargo Glass and Paint Company President, Andy Nelson said.

You can donate by going into the store or by clicking here.