Moorhead Parks kicks off 8th annual farmers market

Shoppers can buy fresh produce, meats, plants and other hand crafted items from local vendors.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Parks and Recreation is bringing to town a taste of Summer with its eighth annual Moorhead Farmers market.

The market will run every Tuesday through September 28th from 3 to 6 p.m.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to start the market back up and I hope that a lot of people take advantage of it and come down. So, hopefully we’ll continue to have lovely Tuesday afternoons and be able to see a lot of people. The crowd is really nice so far. We’ve had a good number of people coming through so that’s good to see,” Copper Sun Creations Owner Jeff Bodwin said..

The farmers market also accepts SNAP and EBT benefits.